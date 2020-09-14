THE UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott has been talking about British tourism on the Costa Almeria with the provincial council.

The UK’s top diplomat met with Diputacion de Almeria president Javier A. Garcia and Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez by videoconference on Monday morning to analyse the UK tourism situation in the region and to discuss alternatives to ease the impact of the drop in the market for the destination since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Boris Johnson government’s decision at the end of July to impose a compulsory 14-day quarantine on travellers returning to the country from Spain has been a particularly tough blow in terms of British visitor numbers to the region this summer.

“We have put ourselves at the disposition of the Embassy and of the UK Government to coordinate initiatives which translate into the revitialisation of the tourism sector in Almeria province”, Garcia said.

“The British represent the main tourist market for the Costa Almeria destination, and we are going to do everything possible so that we remain a reference point so as to be well positioned when the situation improves and to not waste a second.”

The provincial president described the talks with Hugh Elliott as “very positive.”

Garcia made a point of saying the Diputacion has been “working elbow to elbow with the Almeria tourism sector from the first second of the state of alarm”, and against this background had “reached out to the ambassador, who has expressed his concern and interest in order that the situation is resolved as soon as possible, as well as different measures which are being studied so that there is tourism despite the quarantine.”

He expressed his gratitude to the UK Embassy for its rapid response to the request for meetings to promote a direct relationship between UK tourists and the Costa Almeria.

The provincial administration also revealed that Monday’s talks covered Brexit as well, and specifically the legal security of British citizens or are Almeria residents or who have a second home in the region.

Gardia told Hugh Elliott the provincial administration gives its every support “to collaborate in order that these citizens enjoy legal security and access to all the services Almeria’s councils and the Diputacion make available to residents

“For us it is a matter of pride that these people have decide to live in our land”, he commented.

“They are great ambassadors for the Costa Almeria destination, and have our full support.”

A further topic the Diputacion representatives talked about with the ambassador was the province’s agri-food companies with export to the UK.

According to the council he indicated a willingness to help with any queries and contribute to Almeria’s produce continuing to reach UK consumers.

