Teaming up with travel firm to boost Costa Almeria tourism

THE provincial council has teamed up with a major travel firm to promote the Costa Almeria destination to both national and international tourists.

The Diputacion de Almeria has signed an alliance with Viajes El Corte Ingles for a promotional campaign via conventional methods and through digital publicity aimed at highlighting the attractions of the Costa Almeria to travel agents and to the general public.

Under the agreement the destination will have a presence in the company’s network of more than 600 travel agencies around Spain plus a further 108 outlets in some 15 countries, including France, Italy, Portugal, the US and a good number of South American nations.

The strategy includes running Costa Almeria advertising on 10 digital advertising billboards situated in prominent locations of Madrid and Barcelona for a week and a total of 800,000 projections of a Costa Almeria ad spot on Viajes El Corte Ingles screens over a seven-day period.

At online level actions have been prepared for the internal booking system directed at professionals, which receives more than 10,000 visits a day.

Viajes El Corte Ingles will also send out a newsletter to its client database, and a banner with a link to the Costa Almeria website will feature on the company’s main web page for a week.

In addition the travel firm has committed to inserting a specific landing page for the province on its website for a fortnight and to running a banner on different sub-sections of the site.

The deal with Viajes El Cortes Ingles is the latest agreement between the Diputacion and a travel company under the administration’s ‘Programa Promo’ to reboot the provincial tourism sector following the hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are already agreements with online travel portals Logitravel, Destinia and Atrapalo, and with tour operator Avoris.

“We are working on promotion at national, provincial and regional level, and with actions like this we are consolidating the positioning of our destination at international level”, commented Tourism deputy Fernando Giminez.

He promised the initiative means “all the good things which our destination offers will reach millions of potential visitors.”