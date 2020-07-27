Costa Almeria promotion in more than 700 travel agencies

THE Costa Almeria is being promoted as a destination in more than 700 travel agencies thanks to a collaboration between the provincial council and a global tour operator.

Diputacion Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez underlined the importance of the collaboration with Avoris, which comes under the administration’s ‘Programa Promo’ aimed at boosting the province’s tourism sector.

He said it meant travel sector professionals will be offering the Costa Almeria to their customers as “a strong option for enjoying their holidays.

“Almeria province brings together all the ingredients to create an attractive destination for all kinds of public, even more so at this time of year thanks to the quality of our beaches, the inland offer and our tourism and hotel infrastructure”, the deputy maintained.

Gimenez explained that the campaign meant that not only is the Costa Almeria being promoted in Avoris agencies, but also on online sites and on social media, on which it has more than 250,000 followers.

The Avoris campaign extends until the end of September with its brands Rhodasol and BedtoYou. Specific actions include website positioning, the Costa de Almeria logo on hotel portfolios, eight newsletter mailings to their database of clients, the distribution of 3,500 flyers to the network of agencies and posts on social media.

There will also be a week-long emission of an Almeria promotional video in the 700 Rhodasol and BedtoYou agencies.

The Diputacion collaboration with Avoris comes in addition to agreements on promoting the Costa Almeria as a destination with online travel portals Logitravel, Destinia and Atrapalo.