Mental health advice and career guidance are being offered as part of series of amazing talks for young people in Los Montesinos.

THE Youth Department of the Los Montesinos City Council has introduced an important training program geared towards to the youth of the city.

Youth Councillor, Alejandro Espí, said that through this program the Council intends to “provide tools to young people to help them clarify their horizons in an extremely complex time of great uncertainty.”

The current climate, which has seen youngsters recently targeted as part of harsher Covid-19 crackdowns, means that mental health issues are at a significant high.

With the training sessions on offer through this scheme, the Councillor said its aim is to “help young people to solve their professional concerns, with advice and guidance.”

They will also, “allow them to learn to manage their emotions and personal situations in the framework of a health crisis like the one we are going through,” explained Alejandro Espí.

The project titled “Los Montesinos: And now what? Young People Facing The New Future” has been subsidised by the Alicante Provincial Council and is intended for local people between the ages of 16 and 30-years-old.

The project is set to be launched online and begins this month, with four talks being made available.

The four talks are on:

Improving job search skills

Social networks and the internet as a work tool

Career opportunities

Emotional and psychological management in times of pandemic and uncertainty.

They will be taught by the psychologist Yolanda Pérez, associate professor at the University of Alicante.

This training course and subsequent talks are “[made] available to residents so that the impact of the pandemic causes the least possible damage, especially among young people, who accuse the situation with greater gravity,” explained the mayor of Los Montesinos, José Manuel Butrón.

This course was due to be launched in person during May and June but had to be postponed.

The Council is now offering it virtually for greater guarantee and security.

To register for one, a few or all sessions, please send an email to parties@losmontesinos.org or phone at 620 81 05 90.

Registered people will be provided with a link to access the training so that they can access it whenever they want.

