Fines and warnings: Murcia Police crack down on groups of youngsters

Major warnings and fines have been issued in Murcia as police show they are taking Covid-19 mask and other regulations seriously.

SEVERAL GROUPS of around 120 young people in the Sanctuary of La Fuensanta and a further 60 in Cresta del Gallo, were broken up by Local Police last night, Wednesday, September 8.

The large groups had congregated to drink alcohol and listen to music but the police had other ideas.

Police gave out 33 warnings in total for not wearing a mask, with 16 being filed among the Sanctuary of Fuensanta group and a further 17 being handed out in Cresta del Gallo.

The Councillor for Citizen Security, Eduardo Martínez Oliva, explained that “this action is part of the special surveillance and monitoring protocol that the Local Police has been developing to ensure compliance with the measures decreed by the health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus in the municipality of Murcia.”

The incidents happened at around 11pm with Local Police being aided by the Department of Citizen Security.

One warning was given for noise disturbance in Sanctuary of Fuensanta, with four fines being dished out for consumption of alcohol.

Scenes at Cresta del Gallo saw five young people fined for consuming alcoholic beverages and more disturbingly, one person was fined for having a knife.

