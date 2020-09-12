The most beautiful girl in the world grows up

THYLANE Blondeau, crowned the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ in 2005 when she was just four years old, is now 19 years old and making waves in the world of fashion.

But what has become of the little girl who first appeared on magazine covers 15 years ago?

Six years after her first appearance, she became the youngest model in the world to appear on the cover of Vogue Paris at the incredible age of 10, whilst other magazines dubbed her ‘the new Kate Moss ‘. Some images generated great controversy, claiming the youth had been sexualised.

In them appeared three girls, Blondeau, Lea, and Prune, who were then the image of Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Bvlgari, Boucheron, Balmain, and Louboutin. These brands had made very tight dresses, inappropriate for the age of the little girls, for which the magazine received much criticism considering how dangerous the sexualisation of minors is.

For Thylane’s parents, surprisingly, it was not so bad. The only thing they said that struck them from the photographs was that their baby girl was wearing a €3 million necklace.

At 19, as expected, she is one of the most recognized models in the world of fashion, and it is common to see her walk the most famous catwalks and appear in the most important fashion shows. She also continues to appear on the covers of magazines, as well as being an ambassador for brands.

It can’t be easy having so much expectation on you to look a certain way from the age of just four years old.