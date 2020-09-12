North Korea leader ‘executes five Economic Ministry workers after they slammed his policies at a dinner party’.

-- Advertisement --



Ministers executed

According to reports, North Korea has executed five of its top officials after they criticised Kim Jong-un’s handling of his nation’s failing economy at a dinner party. The friends are said to have been executed by firing squad after openly slating the regime for leaving the country’s finances in tatters and failing on trade. North Korean secret police reportedly got wind of the five men’s conversation after one of their younger colleagues gave them up.

It is understood that the men were arrested and taken away by plain-clothes officers as they turned up for work. It has just been revealed that the men were executed on July 30 and Kim was reportedly was pleased the executions as he considered the men a threat to his regime.

Horror camp

Their families have been detained and sent to the Camp 15 gulag in Yodok – a notorious facility built to house suspected enemies of the regime in which torture, slave labour and sexual abuse have been reported. Speaking about the families plights a source said: “They are in a situation where they cannot even give any opinions. It is even more strict because the administration is trying to gain discipline.”

Sanctions destroying the economy

Kim Jong-un recently handed over much of his power to his sister, who is rumoured to be even more despot. Her first order was to blow up a liaison office on the North-South Korean borders. North Korea’s economy is believed to be suffering badly as a result of coronavirus restrictions and recent flooding. Sanctions introduced by the US and the rest of the world have also had a devasting effect on the country.

Kim’s regime is well known for its brutal crushing of dissent and never hesitates to take action against critics who may undermine the dictator with executions by firing squad the standard punishment.