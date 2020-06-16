North Korea Dramatically Blows Up Liaison Office Shared With South Korea- On Kim Jong-un’s Sisters` Orders

North Korea completely destroys liaison office as tensions rise with South

North Korea blew up a building where its officials and their South Korean counterparts had recently worked side by side after issuing a series of threats in a significant escalation with South Korea as years of diplomatic progress quickly fades away.

South Korean border guards heard an explosion and then saw smoke rising from Kaesong, the North Korean town where the building was located. The building appeared to be blown completely apart in a blast so powerful that windows in nearby buildings were also shattered, according to video footage from a South Korean surveillance camera on the border.

North Korean state media reported on Saturday that Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong had ordered the department in charge of inter-Korean affairs to “decisively carry out the next action”. “Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen,” she was reported as saying.

South Korean defence ministry warned of “strong response” to any North Korean military provocations.

The destruction of the office “broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula”, deputy national security adviser Kim You-geun told a briefing.

“We’re making clear that the North is entirely responsible for all the consequences this might cause,” he said.

Tensions continue to mount…