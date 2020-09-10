New Zealand set for a long trip to Wembley in cold November

Teams set to meet for only the third time as the prospect of fans being allowed in is still being discussed.

FOOTBALL fans hope to be allowed back into Wembley when the national side takes on New Zealand in a friendly.

Currently the game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, although the FA said they are “committed to working with the Government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible,” according to a statement.

This will only be the third meeting between the two sides, with the last being played as part of a 1991 summer tour.

Managed by the late Graham Taylor, Gary Linker scored a late goal to beat New Zealand in Auckland on June 3, before travelling to Wellington five-days later in a game that ended 2-0, thanks to goals from defender Stuart Pearce and David Hurst.

Following this month’s games, England will be hoping that the game against New Zealand will provide the Three Lions with some much-needed goals and confidence.

A 1-0 victory over Iceland and a 0-0 draw with Denmark did not prove to be a successful week for England boss, Gareth Southgate, who had the distraction of dealing with matters off the field.

