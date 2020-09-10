A WOMAN who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was caught out breaking quarantine to surf on a San Sebastian beach had taken her son to school that day, according to reports

A witness to the arrest of the surfer on the Zurriola beach in the fashionable Basque resort on Monday afternoon told 20 Minutos the woman had dropped off her five-year for class that morning.

The man said he had been surfing next to the young mother when two lifeguards approached them and told her to get out of the sea because she was positive for coronavirus, but that she had instead ignored repeated police requests to come out and had even tried to get away.

He also said that when she did eventually get out the water she showed a defiant attitude and refused to put on a face mask.

The newspaper further revealed that the woman was a lifeguard based on the neighbouring La Concha beach, claiming she had gone surfing on the Zurrriola in the hope no one would notice her.

As it turned out, she became the centre of attention.

Quite a crowd gathered along the promenade to watch as police ushered the young mother out of the waves, then sitting handcuffed on the sand surrounded by police officers and personnel in full protective suits before being frogmarched away, videos doing the rounds on social media shows.

San Sebastian city Mayor Eneko Goia described the woman’s behaviour as a “disgrace”, and a “demonstration of irresponsibility.

“If we want to be effective in controlling the pandemic, everyone has to apply personal responsibility and not go to such extremes”, he stressed.

But Goia also claimed the quarantine breaking incident was “an exception which confirms the rule of responsibility on the part of the majority of San Sebastian’s residents.”

Basque police went looking for the woman after being tipped off that someone who had tested positive for the virus was riding the waves on their surfboard.

She is now looking at charges for disobeying an officer, resisting authority and a crime against public health for failing to comply with the compulsory self-isolation requirement who does get a positive Covid-19 test result, and could be whacked with a hefty fine.