ADRA council has decided to step up Local Police checks on people who are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 or who are being monitored.

Mayor Manuel Cortes met with Local Police chief Trinidad Perez last week to discuss the importance of what the council described as “a more specific control” to ensure people are abiding by the health regulations and avoiding possibly spreading the virus.

Cortes explained the idea is for officers to work in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucia “to supervise compliance with the obligatory isolation measures.”

The Mayor also made it very clear the council will be “strict in the application of sanctions for non-compliance with confinement.”

“The health of the rest of residents is at stake”, he stressed.

Cortes also put a general appeal to the public for “individual responsibility” and to take every precaution at a time when the number of new cases of Covid-19 have been increasing by the day in Almeria province.

“This crisis requires a collective response and to come through this it is essential to have the effort of all Adra residents”, he commented.

Local Police are working also with the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection to check people and businesses are following the rules, particularly in areas like beaches and leisure zones.