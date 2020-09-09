Schools put students first to guarantee a safe return

BENAMOCARRA Town Hall is using all the means at its disposal to create a safe return to school for the arrival of students.

Maintenance work has been carried out in recent weeks, disinfection and cleaning of the school have been reinforced and dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel have been installed in all classrooms and common areas.

-- Advertisement --



Also, to further emphasis a safe return, infrared thermometers have been requested to quickly check student’s temperatures at the entrances and prevent people with fever from entering.

The mayor, Abdeslam Lucena, visited the “Eduardo Ocón” School of the town on Tuesday, September 8, to hold a meeting with the director and see the implementation of security measures.

Lucena pointed out that “the main objective was to adapt the school before the start of the new academic year, in which the pandemic forces us to implement new protocols and security measures that guarantee the best conditions and well-being both of the student body as well as of the staff.”

In other areas of the Axarquia region, nursery schools in Vélez-Málaga finally opened their doors last week to welcome children back in this unusual new school year hindered by the health crisis.

Activities have started safely thanks to the measures adopted by the Town Hall to ensure a safe return, including the employment of eight teachers for the La Fortaleza de Vélez-Málaga and Virgen del Carmen de Torre del Mar centres, in addition, the reinforcement of cleaning services and the purchase of materials to ensure the safety of children.

The councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González said that “Vélez-Málaga is a benchmark in this regard, we are recognised by UNICEF at the national level as a ‘Child-Friendly City’ and will continue to work in that direction especially in these difficult circumstances due to the Covid pandemic- 19.”