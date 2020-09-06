Vélez-Málaga schools welcome the children back to safety

NURSERY schools in Vélez-Málaga finally opened their doors last week to welcome children back in this unusual new school year hindered by the health crisis.

Activities have started safely thanks to the measures adopted by the Town Hall, including the employment of eight teachers for the La Fortaleza de Vélez-Málaga and Virgen del Carmen de Torre del Mar centres, in addition, the reinforcement of cleaning services and the purchase of materials to ensure the safety of minors.

-- Advertisement --



The Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the Councilor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González and the Councilor of Emvipsa, Belén Zapata, visited the La Fortaleza Early Childhood Education Centre where the Town Hall has actively worked to comply with all of the requirements to welcome children back to the start of the school year.

The councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González, explained, “Our commitment to education is a priority, which is why we are very clear that a society that is committed to their childhood and to guarantee their rights in an integral way is a society that advances.” “Vélez-Málaga is a benchmark in this regard, we are recognised by UNICEF at the national level as a ‘Child Friendly City’ and will continue to work in that direction especially in these difficult circumstances due to the Covid pandemic- 19.”

González pointed out that “the welfare of the little ones and their education in the best possible conditions is a priority for the government team”.

Changes that have been made in preparing to welcome children back include, creating space where children can maintain the safety distance, separation in leisure areas, reinforcing the hiring of teaching staff, cleaning staff, dining room monitors and individual protection teams.

In the nurseries, in addition to the incorporation of child monitors and the reinforcement of cleaning and dining equipment, they have been provided with enough new play material and learning materials to guarantee the safety of the children.

In other preparations for the reopening of the schools, teachers of Almuñecar and La Herradura, undertook PCR tests, carried out by the health workers of the Andalucian Health Service, at the ‘Francisco Bonet’ municipal sports stadium.