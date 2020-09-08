Forget Area 51; Torre Pacheco has opened Covid Area 8

It might sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but Covid Area 8 in Torre Pacheco is designed to aid in Covid-19 support and diagnosis.

THE mayor of Torre Pacheco, Antonio León, has announced that the building serves as a place for residents of the municipality to go if they are summoned by their doctor to have the PCR tests performed.

The service, which will be in operation as of tomorrow, Wednesday September 9, is called the Covid Area 8 point and is located in the Urbahita Social Centre in Torre Pacheco.

It is the second, together with Los Narejos, within the Torre Pacheco health area.

The Managing Director of Hospital Los Arcos and Health Area 8, Tomás Fernández, thanked the City Council for its collaboration and the exceptional work carried out to adapt the premises in a very short time.

According to current data, they are 253 active cases in the Mar Menor, 18 patients admitted to Hospital Los Arcos and four in intensive care.

Due to an increase in the numbers of those testing positive to the virus, Fernández has reiterated the importance of being able to diagnose more and more people.

The man in charge of Area 8 has explained the importance of obtaining results as soon as possible hence the need for a second sampling point.

The opening of Covid Area 8 in Torre Pacheco may well be followed by similar buildings opening up in San Javier or San Pedro.

Mayor León thanked the work of the health workers and the Civil Protection volunteers, and implored residents in the municipality to maintain strict hygiene measures, self-protection, social distance and the use of masks in the correct way to avoid infection.

