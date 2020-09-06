Extra cleaning set for Torre Pacheco schools as safety measures intensify

Torre Pacheco joins many other schools across Spain in introducing extra cleaning regimes on top of existing protocols.

CLEANING procedures will be intensified across all schools in the municipality as safety measures amidst continuing Covid concerns are heightened.

Cleaning staff will be required to work an extra 4 hours a day, during schools hours, on top of their usual cleaning schedule.

Councillor for Education, Paco Sáez, has confirmed that Torre Pacheco City Council are expanding the actions of their cleaning teams to incorporate these new safety measures.

“Cleaning and disinfection will be carried out every day, reinforcing it in those spaces that need depending on the intensity of use, as is the case of the toilets, also paying special attention to the areas of common use and the most frequent contact surfaces,” the Councillor added.

Sáez explained further, “additional works to the usual cleaning and disinfection will be carried out by the City Council so that parents have the peace of mind that their children attend classes in optimal conditions in what cleaning and hygiene are concerned.”

Further improvement works to all schools in the municipality are also due to be carried out.

Essential maintenance, painting, arrangement of the furniture to meet safety guideline recommendations and adaptations to communal spaces.

