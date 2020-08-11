€100 Million will be available to the 2020/2021 Works and Services Plan of the Torre Pacheco City Council to carry out improvements to the infrastructure of the municipality.

75% of these investments will be destined to works to prevent future floods. One of them will be carried out on Avenida de Balsicas where the road surface will be raised, expanding the current hydraulic capacity by 6 times and 3 frames will be placed to facilitate the evacuation of water.

Fords will be also built in Torre Pacheco, Roldán and Dolores de Pacheco, next to the boulevards.

The San Cayetano centre for the elderly will also be rehabilitated, adapting it to current urban regulations, making an accessible exterior sidewalk and renovating the interior facilities and toilets.

The Pasico urbanisation and school will be improved thanks to the placement of a roundabout at the intersection of Avenida de Roldán and Avenida María Alicia Domínguez, while the surroundings of the Dolores de Pacheco school will be renovated with paths and street lighting set to be improved.

Street lighting is also set to be improved in the open-air shopping centre.