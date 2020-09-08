Fiesta of flavours as ice cream route begins in Torrox

TORROX Town Hall has organised a route through the town’s ice cream parlours called ‘Quédate helado en el Mejor Clima de Europa’ or ‘Stay frozen in the Best Climate in Europe’.

The route is part of the campaign to encourage business under the hashtag #QuédateEnTorrox, #QuédateEnElMorche.

Between 10 and 27 September, participants will get to taste chocolate ice cream from the Los Cordobeses parlour; cookies and cream from Feroche Beach Heladería and cheesecake ice cream from Buenavista II, all of them can be found on the Ferrara seafront.

In the same way, they can try the nougat and cream with pine nuts from La Playa on the El Morche promenade; the choco hazelnut crunch from the MenaGolf located in the Laguna Beach urbanisation and the Kinder Oreo from the Vistamar located on Avenida de España.

All of them, which must be scored from 1 to 5, at the price of three euros each.

Once the route is completed, the participants must deliver the card with the stamp of all the ice cream parlours participating in the campaign at the Tourism office before September 30.

At that time they will receive a gift and will also enter the draw for 6 batches of 2 litres of ice cream each and €150 to spend in one of the restaurants in the municipality to be exchanged during the month of October 2020.

The head of the area, Sandra Extremera, said during the presentation of the campaign that it is the first of other initiatives that will be carried out for other sectors of the local business fabric aimed at encouraging the local economy which is “so necessary at the moment”. In fact, “we are working side by side with merchants so that in the coming months any measure they consider appropriate to publicise our shops can continue to be developed”.

We must not forget that the Town Hall has enabled a few days ago the virtual reality APP “Comercios de Torrox”, a new tool for promoting local commerce at the forefront of the latest technologies that aims to become one of the most ambitious initiatives in support of the sector, which residents and visitors will soon be able to enjoy.