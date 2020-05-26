Stay safe, shop where you live and help local businesses says Torrox campaign to revitalise local commerce

TORROX town hall has developed an app providing local business with online, virtual presence.

As well as pinpointing their geographic location this will also link to their websites and social media, Torrox mayor Oscar Medina said.

Accompanied by Commerce councillor Sandra Extremera, Medina announced that the app would be introduced parallel to the Quedate en Torrox. Compra en tu municipio (Stay in Torrox. Shop in your municipality).

Extremera also pointed out the need for local shops and businesses to advance technologically, with the added benefit of making themselves known outside Torrox.

This was only one measure that the town hall intends to introduce to revitalise local commerce and minimise the impact of Covid-19 after two months of inactivity, the mayor explained.

Supporting local business-owners was the local government’s priority, he continued.

“Together we can come out of this stronger than before,” Medina declared, highlighting the advantages of shopping locally and encouraging residents to visit the newly-reopened beach bars and restaurants.





“These are places that we often go to and they are familiar with our tastes and preferences,” he said.