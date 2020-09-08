Big laughs: Surprise 40 year celebration for Los Morancos in Torrevieja

Great laughs and entertainment are in store for those lucky enough to get tickets for a very unique celebration show in Torrevieja.

LOS MORANCOS are celebrating 40-years on stage together and their closest friends have decided to throw them a spectacular surprise party.

The event takes place as part of the Music and Salt festival which is being held this month in the Antonio Soria Park, Torrevieja.

The comedians grace the stage for what will be a very unique show on September 18, at 10pm.

There is a terrace and gastrobar at the venue, which is open two hours before showtime, featuring a large lawn area with furniture to dine or have a drink during your stay and relax in the Chill Out space.

The two brothers have certainly had an eventful career, ranging from TV to theatre and are not short on a highlight or two.

Their musical successes and comedy characters have brought joy to many people.

This event has been organised by Omaita and Antonia.

Meanwhile, brothers César and Jorge Cadaval, have no idea about the celebrations, so keep it quiet!

The brothers have been immersed in a deep professional crisis caused in large part by their 40 years together.

Jorge has been missing for months, something that will not help the duo get closer, nor will it help the celebration of a long-awaited party.

Will Omaita and Antonia be able to help the brothers overcome their professional difficulties?

Will César and Jorge turn up to their own surprise party?

You’ll have to turn up to find out.

