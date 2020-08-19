After a year of viruses, riots and lockdowns, Torrevieja is set to lighten the mood with a month long festival of laughs.

IN what will undoubtedly be one of the most humorous programs this year, the Torrevieja Ríe festival has been announced by the Department of Culture and Festivities of the Torrevieja City Council and is set to take ​​place in the “Antonio Soria” Municipal Park.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 3, with a performance by the Sevillian comedian, Juan Amodeo, who premieres his new show, Time Machine, after having filled the best venues across the country with his previous show.

On Thursday, September 10, sees the turn of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and on September 17, the Torrevieje Ríe presents three great comedians in a unique show. On stage there will be; Alex O’Dogherty, Valeria Ross and Víctor Parrado, who promise an alternative and hilarious show.

The month long hilarious festivities draw to a close on September 24 with the performance of David Guapo, who is one of the most recognised comedy acts and sources of humor in Spanish and Latin world, thanks to more than 10 million views of his routines online and more than half a million followers on his social networks platforms.

The best monologues in the country will come every week to this large area of ​​the “Antonio Soria” Municipal Park that will strictly apply all the Covid-19 security measures.

For all the evenings it is already possible to reserve tickets through the website www.mastickets.es.

