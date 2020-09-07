A celebrity agent has said that Meghan Markle going into politics ‘isn’t beyond the realm of possibility’ as she is ‘American born and has every right to run for President’.

Meghan for President?

Celebrity agent Jonathan Shallit, a friend of Meghan Markle, claims the duchess could go into politics. The couple recently signed a €125m (£112m) Netflix deal that ‘could include a documentary on Princess Diana’. Entertainment advisor to the government, Shalit, said he has ‘never heard’ the Duchess of Sussex, 39, discuss politics, but added it wasn’t ‘beyond the realm of possibility’.

“I think Meghan is very ambitious, but in this country (the UK), that is sometimes considered an unpleasant character trait. Yet she’s achieved a great deal already” he said.

‘The perception of the couple in America is different to the UK. The UK has a love-hate relationship with the Sussexes, but it’s different in the States. Mr Shalit said that Meghan had a “very magical, comforting way with people” and the “part of the touch Diana had”. He added that they should use their Netflix platform to “to only champion issues they have got a genuine interest in”.

Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

Royal expert Camilla Tominey has suggested the Sussexes Netflix deal could lead them down a political path. The direction Meghan is taking is similar to former US President Barrack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who also signed a €56m (£50) deal with the streaming media service two years ago.

She said: “Yet with the Duchess said to be eyeing up the White House, and the couple keen to be associated not only with the Obamas, but the Clintons and the Clooneys, will it be enough for them to be just behind the camera?