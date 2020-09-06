The €120m deal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made with Netflix ‘could include a documentary on Princess Diana’, it has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the deal with the streaming service this week after apparently being hit with “whopping bills” for millions of pounds to fund their lavish lifestyle. The Sussexes new, as-yet-unnamed production company, has been signed up to make documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. Harry said in a statement: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” He added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Sources have said that the deal ‘could include a documentary on Princess Diana’. However, if that goes ahead it could ‘fuel tensions between him and William’ warn palace insiders. It would however likely pull in millions of viewers for Netflix.

Do they actually need the money?

Harry and Meghan’s huge Santa Barbara mansion includes a whopping 16 bathrooms and nine bedrooms. ITV producer Lizzie Robinson said: “It is not just this mansion they have to pay for, which they have a whopping great mortgage on, reportedly €9M (£7.5M). They also said they would replay the money for the renovation for Frogmore Cottage which was €2.8M (£2.4M). They have to pay rent on that, plus running costs and security bills.”

Apparently, in what is being considered as another ‘Royal snub’, it is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not bother to inform the Queen about their Netflix deal- instead leaving her Majesty to find out about it along with Royal aides and the rest of the world.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal could also be the key to her childhoods dream of winning an OSCAR, according to a source close to her. A ‘long-time friend’ of Meghan has claimed the Duchess of Sussex has wanted to win an Oscar award since she was young. “An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted.” The friend revealed that Meghan – former star of US drama series Suits – “used to practice her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush” as a child.

Will anyone watch Harry and Meghan on Netflix?

A recent poll of 2,700 British adults shows 64% are not interested at all in the Sussexes latest project, in fact, only 3% of those asked would watch any Netflix production from Harry and Meghan. With an audience of 193 million captive viewers, it doesn’t necessarily dictate what they watch. As the poll suggests, it seems like Harry and Meghan are going to have an uphill battle in getting people to tune into their programming. Every region in the UK polled at more than 50% for ‘not interested at all’.