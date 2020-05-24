Prince William reveals parenthood brings back painful memories of Diana’s death

Prince William has revealed for the first time that becoming a father brought back painful emotions he felt following his mother’s death when he was just 15 years old.

THE Duke has three children with his wife Catherine, he said feelings from a “traumatic” event can resurface when becoming a parent.

He was taking part in a BBC documentary on mental health when he commented that things can get “overwhelming” at times, in reference to his mother Diana, Princess of Wales who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Prince William, father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, said that he and Catherine support one another during those difficult times.

He was speaking to former professional footballer Marvin Sordell for the programme focusing on men’s mental health and football. Ex-Bolton Wanderers striker Sordell described becoming a father as “the hardest time in my life,” adding that he struggled with his emotions and found it challenging as he did not grow up with a father.