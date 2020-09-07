A BATHER helicoptered out of a difficult to access area of Cabo de Gata natural park on Saturday afternoon after getting into difficulties in rough seas is in a critical condition, Spanish press report.

A call put through to the 061 emergency service alerted Maritime Rescue that the bather and another young man who had gone to help him had ended up trapped on the Rodalquilar coast in conditions of strong undercurrents.

A Maritime Rescue Helimer 220 helicopter and Nijar Civil Protection went to their assistance.

They found one clinging to rock and one being dragged out by the sea.

Both were exhausted.

As soon as they were safely on board the helicopter flew them directly to Almeria airport where an ambulance was waiting to rush them to hospital.