GEORDIE legends Ant and Dec hold a special place in the hearts of British TV viewers. This epic story reminds us that good things come in pairs by covering the very best tales from their 30 years in TV and includes never-before-seen photographs.

From their humble beginnings in after school soap ‘Byker Grove’ through to their pop single “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” and award-filled career, the last three decades have taken them from strength to strength.

They’ve also featured an incredible cast of supporting characters, Saturday night fun and games with countless Hollywood A-listers, and celebrities they torture and torment every year in the jungle.

This book is a must for fans and is told through the lens of every TV show the twosome have made. ‘Once upon a Tyne’ is a riotously funny journey of two ordinary lads from Newcastle who went on to achieve extraordinary things.

