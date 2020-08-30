EWN’s Book of the week

Untamed

A New York Time bestseller, Glennon Doyle’s book, tells the story of a woman who finally found her true voice.

Glennon Doyle is an American author and the creator of the online community Momastery.

She is also the founder and president of Together Rising, an all−women−led non-profit organization supporting women, families and children in crisis.

Untamed is a deeply personal story of discovery and finding your true self. It is about how the world´s expectations cage women and how they can break free. Untamed is a great lesson on how to set boundaries, make peace with your body and channel anxiety.

This memoir is meant to empower every woman out there. It has a very clear message: find and honour your true self.

A book recommended to anyone who is still struggling to show their true colours.

