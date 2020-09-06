Famous birthdays this week

FIND out which celebrities, sportspeople, pop sensations and Hollywood stars will be enjoying their birthdays this week.

Ryan Phillippe, Actor, September 10, 1974, 46

-- Advertisement --



Starred in the 1999 film ‘Cruel Intentions’ with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. Memorable performances are in the horror film ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and 2000 crime film ‘The Way of the Gun’. He went on to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’.



Harry Connick Jr., Singer, September 11, 1967, 53

He became known for his flexibility and fluency in a variety of musical styles. He played a pilot in the film ‘Independence Day’, and released the best-selling album ‘When My Heart Finds Christmas’. Before fame, he was a talented jazz pianist that performed in and around New Orleans.



Jennifer Hudson, Singer, September 12, 1981, 39

Recording artist who was a finalist on the third season of American Idol. She then transitioned into acting and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in the 2006 film ‘Dreamgirls’.



Niall Horan, Singer, September 13, 1993, 27

Became known as a member of the boy band One Direction, who won a BRIT Award for “What Makes You Beautiful” in 2012. The band also won nine Teen Choice Awards in 2014. He released his solo album, Flicker, in 2017.



Andrew Lincoln, Actor, September 14, 1973, 47

He captivated audiences as Rick in ‘The Walking Dead’, and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Drama Actor in 2013.

Major TV roles were as the character Egg in ‘This Life’ and later in Channel 4’s ‘Teachers’. His big movie break came in the romantic comedy ‘Love Actually’.



Tom Hardy, Actor, September 15, 1977, 43

Actor who played Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and went on to star as the title character in Marvel’s ‘Venom’. He has also played prominent roles in the films ‘Bronson’, ‘Warrior’ and the Oscar-winning films ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘The Revenant’.



Marc Anthony, Singer, September 16, 1968, 52

Grammy Award-winning pop singer who became the top-selling salsa artist in history and received the CHCI Chair’s Award in 2009. As an actor, he’s appeared in movies such as Man on Fire, Carlito’s Way and Bringing Out the Dead.

Thank you for reading “Famous birthdays this week” you may like to read our previous week’s here.