Famous Birthdays

Macaulay Culkin, Actor, August 26, 1980,40

Former child actor best known for his role as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone Franchise. He also starred in Uncle Buck, My Girl and Richie Rich. One of the most successful child actors in film history, he was ranked #2 on VH1’s list of the “100 Greatest Kid-Stars” in 2009.



Tom Ford, Fashion designer, August 27, 1961, 59

Prolific fashion designer most recognised as the head designer for brands YSL and Gucci. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with the feature A Single Man, starring Colin Firth. He followed it up with the 2016 film Nocturnal Animals.

Jack Black, Actor, August 28, 1969, 51

Actor, comedian, and musician who was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role in School of Rock. His other film credits include High Fidelity, King Kong and Tropic Thunder.



Liam Payne, Popstar, August 29, 1993, 27

Singer who gained fame with the highly successful British boy band One Direction alongside Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. One Direction was named 2012’s Top New Artist by Billboard and in 2014. Father to a son named Bear with ex Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole.



Cameron Diaz, Actress, August 30, 1972, 48

Actress who debuted in the 1994 comedy The Mask. She received Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in There’s Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Vanilla Sky and Gangs of New York.

Before finding fame, she modelled for Levi’s and Calvin Klein.



Richard Gere, August 31, 1949, 71

Leading man who starred in classics such as Pretty Woman and Chicago. His other major films include Runaway Bride, Primal Fear and The Jackal.

He became a sex symbol as a result of his role in American Gigolo and was married to model Cindy Crawford from 1991 until 1995



Barry Gibb, Singer, September 1, 1946, 74

Formed the disco and psychedelic rock band the Bee Gees with his brothers Robin and Maurice. The group released such hits as “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep is Your Love.”

The Bee Gees composed the soundtrack for the hit 1977 film Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta.