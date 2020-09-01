IN the latest preparations for the reopening of the schools, teachers of Almuñecar and La Herradura, undertook PCR tests, carried out by the health workers of the Andalucian Health Service, at the ‘Francisco Bonet’ municipal sports stadium.

Once the tests were carried out, the professionals were able to begin to ready the centres to welcome students from 0 to three years old, with the maximum guarantees and security.

-- Advertisement --



The councillor for Social Services and head of the Municipal Infant Schools, María del Carmen Reinoso, visited the centres to find out ‘in situ’ the latest preparations made.

“From the Almuñecar Town Hall, we have made an important commitment to quality socio-educational care for the little ones, and which in turn guarantees the reconciliation of family and work life. We are convinced that it is a fundamental stage for their development and for their subsequent incorporation into the school environment,” said Reinoso.

Reinoso, who has already sent a welcome letter to the students and parents before the start of the 2020/2021 school year, as part of the latest preparations, in which she has requested “the joint responsibility of all and the involvement of parents, professionals, so that the environment is as safe as possible and to guarantee adequate individual attention, thinking about the common good during the course, which will be a challenge for everyone.”

The Municipal Infant Schools of Almuñecar and La Herradura are centres that are part of the Junta de Andalucia, which has extensive experience, both in the care and education of students.

Reinoso recalled that “we have been working for months to adapt the environments of each centre to this new reality,” each centre has a Protocol of action against Covid-19 “approved by the School Council of each centre, which will be at your disposal,” and added, “This course, we must dispense with all educational and recreational materials that are not strictly necessary.”

Thank you for reading this article, you may also like to read “Spain’s Andalucia Outlines Back to School Timetable & Procedures for Costa del Sol’s Malaga & other Provinces