Spain’s Andalucia Outlines Back to School Timetable & Procedures for Costa del Sol’s Malaga & other Provinces

If everything goes according to plan regarding coronavirus, school classes will begin in September across Spain’s Andalucia.

ANDALUCIA’s Education authority has issued next academic year’s timetable for the year (2020-2021). It has confirmed that primary pupils in the Malaga province will go back to school on September 10, with secondary schools returning on September 15. The national government has provided some details of its revised plans for getting schoolchildren back into the classroom in September. It is proposing that all children return to their classes at school straight after the summer, and will now not be combined with homeworking, as originally planned.

For classes of students over years 10 of age, schools are asked to keep desks 1.5 metres apart and ensure pupils wear masks in classes of up to 20. “Wearing a facemask isn’t a requirement for pupils under 10, and they won’t have to socially distance while seated in class,” according to Education Minister, Isabel Celaá.

The Christmas period will run from December 23 to January 6, inclusive, with classes resuming on Thursday January 7. Semana Blanca will be between February 22 and March 1 next year. Then, shortly after, the Easter holidays are scheduled from March 29 to April 4. Classes at all levels will end for the summer on June 24 2021