Greece Brings in New Restrictions Tonight after Zante Fiasco

Tourists in Zante, Paros, and Antiparos will face new coronavirus restrictions from midnight tonight after more than 16 people returning to the UK from the Greek islands tested positive for the virus.

Everyone onboard a TUI package holiday flight has been told to self isolate after the cases were confirmed, with one passenger telling of ‘Selfish COVIDIOTS’ refusing to wear masks and an ‘inept crew’. The UK’s foreign office is now warning travellers of local restrictions coming into force on the Greek islands of Zante, Paros and Antiparos from midnight tonight. People on the islands will be made to wear face masks in indoor public spaces, banned from gatherings of more than nine people and limited to just six people on restaurant tables- among other restrictions listed below.

Travellers returning from mainland Greece do not currently have to quarantine and the Government is not expected to add the country to the list in the coming days. The situation at the moment is that the government is watching the situation carefully in Greece. If infections rates continue to rise then Greece could quickly be taken off the UK’s ‘safe list’- Portugal is in the same position.

The new restrictions are as follows;

Mandatory use of face masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces. A ban on gatherings of more than nine people, either indoors or outdoors. A limit of four people per table in any restaurant, except for cases where the party consists of family members, where the limit is six people. Suspension of any kind of live events and celebrations such as parties, trade fairs, religious ceremonies, open markets etc. Prohibition of operation of all food/catering sector-related shops, services and facilities from midnight – 7 am the next day.

A consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, Dr Gwen Lowe, said that so far 30 COVID-19 cases in Wales could be traced back to Zante and authorities are still trying contact the rest of the passengers from the flight.