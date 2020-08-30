All passengers on a Tui flight from Zante in Greece to Cardiff have been forced to quarantine after 7 passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



Passengers who were on a flight to Wales from a Greek island have been told to self-isolate after some of them onboard tested positive for coronavirus. Public health officials say seven people who were in three different parties on Tui flight 6215 from Zante in Greece to Cardiff airport on Tuesday have tested positive for Covid-19.

Public Health Wales (PHW) is now in the process of trying to contact the estimated other 180 passengers. This latest outbreak from Greece comes as a group of people from Plymouth tested positive for the virus after returning from Zante on Monday.

“Cardiff and Vale test, trace, protect and Public Health Wales have identified at least seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 from three different parties who were infectious on Tui flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August,” said Giri Shankar, lead Consultant for Health Protection in Wales.

The Consultant added: “As a result, we are advising that all passengers on this flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate. These passengers will be contacted shortly, but meanwhile, they must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious, even without developing symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should book a test without delay.”

He also urged revellers enjoying the bank holiday weekend to remember the importance of social distancing. “I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by Covid-19 if they were to test positive for it if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal,” he said.



Coronavirus rates on the rise in Greece.

Greece is not on the list of countries travellers have to self-isolate for two weeks on their return to the UK at the moment, however, if infections continue to rise it is understood the UK government would ‘not hesitate’ to re-instate quarantine for arrivals from the country.

infections continue to climb with 11.73 cases per 100,000 people in the week 8-14 August, compared with 14.89 cases per 100,000 people from 22-28 August, according to data from the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control.