THE Balearic government is set to urge the State to declare the storm-battered municipalities in Mallorca’s Tramuntana mountains a zone seriously affected by adverse weather.

The regional ministers for Environment and Territory and for Public Administration and Modernisation, Miquel Mir and Isabel Castro, said the issue will be discussed at the next Balearic administration cabinet meeting on Monday.

The ministers were commenting on Monday during a visit accompanied by the mayors of Banyalbufar, Esporles and Valldemossa to areas in the north-east of the island worst hit by Saturday’s storm.

A waterspout left a scene of devastation in the Serra de Tramuntana after bringing down or tearing the tops off thousands of trees, heavy rain and a hailstorm also causing damage to buildings, fruit trees, fruit and vegetable crops and infrastructure like greenhouses.

The Forestry Management Service told the ministers and council leaders that initial estimations put the affected zone at some 580 hectares, but added that a second estimation from the air would give a more exact calculation.

Mir and Castrol promised to hold further meetings with the mayors and to monitor the situation of how much forested area is affected.

They said they would be seeking specific assistance for the zone, but that the Forest Management Service will have to draw up an action plan.

Mir made a particular point of praising the emergency operation to deal with the aftermath of the extreme weather, especially the speed with which fallen trees were removed from roads.