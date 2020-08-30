Violent storms hammer Mallorca

VIOLENT weather hammered Mallorca on Saturday, bringing down hundreds of trees and causing blocked roads and power outages.

Giant hailstones of up to two centimetres across pelted down on areas including Bunyola, Valldemossa, Soller and Escorca mid-morning before the storm moved on to Andratx, Calvia and Palma.

Several of the island capital’s beaches had to be closed due to discharges of untreated waste water.

A waterspout, or tornado forming over water, wreaked havoc in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains. The tops of trees were torn off and there were landslides, leaving roads impassable.

Downed power lines took out the electricity in Deia, Valldemossa, Estellencs Banyalbufar, Puigpunyent and Esporles. Some parts of Arta and Llucmajor were also affected.

The Soller train service was suspended due to a fallen tree.

There was flooding in some parts of Soller, as well as Inca, Alaro and Lloseta.

Firefighters had to put out a fire sparked off by a lighting strike in Canyamel.