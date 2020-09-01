Another record day for new Covid-19 infections

THE Costa Almeria has registered another daily record for new Covid-19 infections.

On what is a grim day for statistics in the province’s battle against the pandemic, the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Consumer department reported that 234 have people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The highest daily figure up until Tuesday was the 190 positives reported just three days earlier on Saturday.

There have also been four further Covid-19 deaths since Monday.

Almeria’s death tally from the illness since the start of the pandemic now stands at 78.

Of the new cases reported today, 139 are in Almeria city health district.

Nijar accounts for 28, Roquetas de Mar 25 and El Ejido 23.

There are 11 new cases in the Levante-Upper Almanzora health district: five in Cuevas del Almanzora, three in Vera, two in Huercal-Overa and one each in Pulpi and Mojacar.