Altea is a safe choice

THROUGHOUT July and August, influencers and bloggers have been telling their followers about Altea and what it has to offer.

Tourism councillor Xelo Gonzalez described the outcome as “very satisfactory,” reviewing the initiative as the high season draws to a close.

-- Advertisement --



Instagram x 1 Dia and PreparadosPararecibirte were used to relate experiences in real time as well as the town’s official Instagram account, VisitAltea, Gonzalez said.

They also promoted Altea in their own blogs, social media pages and Travel Bloggers Comunitat Valenciana.

Bearing in mind the Covid-19 situation, this summer’s campaign was based on emphasising Altea’s safety and reliability, encouraging tourist activities and spending in secure surroundings, Gonzalez explained.

One of these bloggers Pau Garcia Solbes (www.elpachinko.com) who also belongs to the Travel Bloggers CV group, recently met the Tourism councillor, revealing that this year, prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, he chose to holiday in a family atmosphere, near to home.

“Altea is a safe destination where we could walk peacefully along the water’s edge,” Garcia Solbes said.

“The municipality complies with all safety measures and also embodies the Costa Blanca and the Mediterranean way of life that is so attractive to travellers and tourists,” he declared.