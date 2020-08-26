Cooking something up in Altea

THE Urbact group are organising an intergenerational cookery workshop that starts next Monday, August 31, and continues until September 2.

Altea town hall’s Youth, European Projects, Citizens’ Participation and Social Welfare departments are collaborating with the free workshop which sets out to improve relations between the municipality’s younger and older generations.

Participants, led by a professional chef, will prepare two main courses and two desserts at the Municipal Cookery installation between 10am and 12.30pm.

The workshop is open to the 12-16 and 60-75 age groups but places are limited and should be reserved on 965 84 13 34 or at the joventut@altea.es email address.