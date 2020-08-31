BANYALBUFAR could be declared a catastrophe zone in the wake of the violent storms which hammered Mallorca on Saturday.

A waterspout, or tornado forming over water, left a scene of devastation in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains after bringing down or tearing the tops off thousands of trees.

-- Advertisement --



Banyalbufar Mayor Mateu Ferra told Spanish press the council is together with the Mallorca government studying whether to request the declaration given than many residents “are going to need help”, although he said the first step is to quantify the full extent of the damage.

Ferra said the waterspout had completely changed the landscape, and warned it could take years to recover.

At one stage during Saturday morning’s extreme weather giant hailstones pelted down on areas of the island, possibly ruining as much as 80 per cent of the olive and grape harvest in localities like Porreres and Felanitx, the ASAJA Young Farmers Agricultural Association has warned.

Association head Joan Simonet explained that not only had the storm caused fruit to fall to the ground, it had also damaged what remained on the trees and vines.

Vegetable crops in areas like Santa Maria, Ariany and Manacor were also badly affected.