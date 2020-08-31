SON Servera Local Police arrested a young Moroccan after he threatened officers with what turned out to be a fake gun.

The 21-year was reportedly trying to prevent the detention of a young Colombian.

According to Spanish press a three-man patrol from the Son Severa force went to a street in Cala Millor at the request of Arta Guardia Civil officers, who were in the process of arresting the 22-year old Colombian.

There was a court order for his detention and appearance at a Palma court.

He was however having none of it, and was trying his best to avoid being cuffed, getting into a struggle with officers.

The Moroccan, who lived nearby, allegedly came in brandishing the pistol, prompting the officers to draw their guns and the 21-year old to run back to his home.

In what sounds like something out of a TV drama, officers set off after him, scaling a wall to get onto the terrace. When they got to the door he apparently pulled out the pistol again, and so did the officers in response before holding him down.

It was also reported that the Moroccan was hiding two machetes.

Both young men face charges for threating behaviour, resisting authority and assaulting an officer.