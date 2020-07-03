Suspected thief caught with fake gun in capital of Spain’s holiday destination Mallorca

POLICE in Mallorca capital Palma arrested an 18-year old after he was caught carrying a fake gun and three mobiles and a camera officers suspected he had stolen.

According to reports, the teenager was intercepted by security guards at the Jacint Verdaguer metro station early on Wednesday morning. The guards subsequently called out the police.

When officers searched the youngster’s backpack they found the phones and the camera.

He told police he had come across the fake gun in a house in which he’d been squatting and that the camera and phones were gifts.

But when the officers checked, they confirmed one of the phones at least had been nicked.

It was also reported that the teenager is not a legal resident in Spain.