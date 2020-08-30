Famous birthdays happening this week

Charlie Sheen, Actor, September 3, 1965, 55

ROSE to fame in the 1980s due to his roles in films like Platoon and Wall Street.

Starred as Charlie Harper on Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2011, becoming TV’s highest-paid actor. After being fired from the show, he starred on FX’s Anger Management. His brother Emilio Estevez and father Martin Sheen are both actors.



Mark Ronson, Music Producer, September 4, 1975, 45

WON both a Golden Globe and Grammy Award for co-writing the song “Shallow” for the film A Star Is Born. He has collaborated with Jack White, Bruno Mars, Adele and Lady Gaga, among many others.

He has received seven Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black.



Michael Keaton, Actor, September 5, 1951, 69

STARRED in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Batman and Batman Returns as well as in comedy films Multiplicity and Mr. Mom. He has voiced characters in animated films Cars, Minions and Toy Story 3. His role in Birdman earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture.



Idris Elba, Actor, September 6, 1972, 48

BEST known for his roles as drug kingpin Stringer Bell on HBO’s The Wire and Detective John Luther on BBC’s Luther. He earned critical acclaim for his role in the 2015 film Beasts of No Nation and he portrays the character Heimdall in the Marvel Universe.



Toby Jones, Actor, September 7, 1966, 54

Following his breakthrough performance as Truman Capote in the biopic ‘Infamous,’ he went on to act in a number of big-screen projects such as Frost/Nixon and Captain America: The First Avenger. As a voice artist, he provided the voice of Dobby in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.



Martin Freeman, Actor, September 8, 1971, 49

BEST known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit films. He has also starred in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Love Actually.

He starred as Dr. Watson on BBC’s hit adaptation Sherlock, for which he won a Crime Thriller Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2012.

