The party’s over

A VALENCIA student was fined €720 for hitting and threatening a friend for deserting the Marxist-Leninist Communist Reconstruction Party.

The Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) heard that the accused attacked the other girl after she decided to leave the party to which they both belonged.

As the girls approached Valencia University’s Department of Geography and History, the aggressor began to shout at the victim, criticising her decision.

She then pushed and hit her, ignoring the other girl’s appeals to leave her alone, calling her a surrenderist who was abandoning the class struggle “and was going to ruin her life.”

The victim rang two friends who came to her rescue and took her to hospital where she received attention for a bruised face.

As well as paying the €720 fine, the aggressor must pay €62 compensation to her former friend and was issued with a restraining order barring her from communicating with the other girl, or coming within 300 metres of her home, workplace or place of study.