Valencia in Spain Registers nearly 500 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours

The Valencian Community registered 483 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health for Valencia has also announced that there have been no new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the region.

The breakdown of new COVID-19 infections is as follows: 42 in the province of Castellón, 143 in Alicante and 292 in Valencia. In addition, according to the Conselleria, there are six unassigned cases, which brings the total number of unassigned accumulated cases to 63.

The Ministry also reported that there have been no new deaths from COVID-19 today in the Valencian Community, therefore the total number of deaths still remains at 1,495 people. Of these, 227 were from the province of Castellón, 519 in Alicante and 749 in Valencia.

Ten new outbreaks of coronavirus were reported in the town of Benigànim, including a macro outbreak with 24 infected. The Health Department of Xàtiva-Ontinyent, both Public Health and Primary Care are monitoring and studying related cases, says the Ministry. “As is mandatory, positive cases have been isolated, which all present mild symptoms,” he pointed out.

Protests In Benidorm take place this Sunday

Several associations of the hospitality sector in Benidorm (ABRECA, OCIOBAL and AICO) have called for all workers, employers and all citizens of Benidorm and the region to take part in demonstrations that will be held on Sunday 23 of August against the restrictive measures nightlife imposed by the Health Ministry. Other Autonomous Communities they have joined this initiative, spurred on by the people of Alicante, and have said they will turn out that day into a wave of protests.

The organizers of the protest have asked that the protesters wear their masks, keep a safe distance of two meters between people and not smoke inside the march. “This demonstration will have all the security measures and is a consequence of the continuous nonsense and lack of organization and programming that the Government of Spain has shown in this health crisis,” said the organizers.