Visit to outlying district

COUNCILLORS Ana Pellicer and Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate’s latest weekly visit was to Benidorm’s La Huerta district.

Respective councillors for Citizens’ Participation and Public Works, they were accompanied by the members of the La Huerta residents’ association and Benidorm’s Residents Committee (CV).

-- Advertisement --



The councillors last visited the district in January and since then many of the residents’ requests have been carried out.

“The changes are evident,” Pellicer said, referring to the renovated traffic roundabouts, newly-planted palms and resurfaced roads where overhanging branches have been removed.

Responding to the residents’ January request, traffic lights have been installed at the Bernat de Sarria and Cami del Palasiet intersection.

This time they asked Pellicer and De Zarate to ask the “pertinent authority” to find a solution for confusing GPS directions that frequently send drivers unfamiliar with La Huerta to the wrong place.