Top marks for Denia specialist

DR JUAN FERNANDO GARCIA, an anaesthetist at Denia Hospital, received a distinction for his doctoral thesis, presented to Granada University.

Dr Garcia’s thesis concluded that the use of intravenous ketamine in small doses combined with morphine improves the efficiency of analgesics.

-- Advertisement --



It also improves the adverse effects of nausea and vomiting after spinal surgery, found Dr Garcia who is an Anaesthesiology and Recovery specialist at Denia hospital.

His research was carried out after studying the effects on one hundred patients at the Virgen de Las Nieves orthopaedic hospital in Granada.