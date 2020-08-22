Denia says no

DENIA town hall will not hand over its cash surplus to Spain’s General State Administration (AGE).

Local mayor Vicent Grimalt and Finance councillor Paco Rosello recently told the Spokespeople’s Committee that although the central government would return the money over the next 15 years, beginning in 2022, the town hall was not prepared to lend to AGE.

Rosello explained to the PSOE, Compromis, Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and Gent de Denia parties’ representatives that the town hall wishes to use this money for “needs arising from the health and economic crisis.”

The town hall must also pay out €4.5 million arising from court verdicts confirmed this year, he added.

The economic situation and postponing municipal taxes during lockdown’s toughest months further depleted the town hall’s income by €2 million during the first six months of this year.

Allocating 20 per cent of 2019’s surplus to helping the most vulnerable people and sectors was one of Denia town hall emergency measures aimed at coping with the Covid-19 crisis, Rosello reminded the spokespeople.

The town hall had also approved a €1.4 credit modification to help reactivate the local economy and employment.

All of the parties have backed the town hall decision “at a time when municipal resources were – and are – essential for dealing with the economic crisis,” they said.