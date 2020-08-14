Right-of-way tussle in Denia

SEVERAL Les Rotes residents complained to Denia town hall after a neighbour tried to block access to their own homes.

According to the local Spanish media, they were horrified when work began on an automatic sliding barrier.

-- Advertisement --



Once in place, they pointed out to the municipal authorities, they would not be able to reach their own properties via a road they had always used without problems.

Denia town hall took immediate action by halting work on the barrier, although a lawyer who represents the property-owner suggested in the local Spanish media that the road is private.

It is not a right-of-way, he allegedly claimed, implying that a legal battle could soon ensue.