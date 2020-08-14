Right-of-way tussle in Denia

SEVERAL Les Rotes residents complained to Denia town hall after a neighbour tried to block access to their own homes. 

According to the local Spanish media, they were horrified when work began on an automatic sliding barrier. 

Once in place, they pointed out to the municipal authorities, they would not be able to reach their own properties via a road they had always used without problems. 

Denia town hall took immediate action by halting work on the barrier, although a lawyer who represents the property-owner suggested in the local Spanish media that the road is private. 

It is not a right-of-way, he allegedly claimed, implying that a legal battle could soon ensue. 





