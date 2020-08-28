SHOCK discovery of secret Covid tracing app

HAVE you had a delve into the settings of your phone over the last few days?

Many of us that aren’t so tech-savvy may not keep an eye on such things, therefore you could be in for a big shock.

This week a Covid-19 sensor has been secretly inserted into every phone.

Don’t believe us? We were as shocked to find out as you are now.

It seems that when phone users suffered disruption to their services earlier this week it wasn’t something simple, but a virus tracker was being added to your handset.

Now for the proof.

If you have an android phone, select ´Settings’ then go to ‘Google settings’ and see if it is there.

If you are an iPhone user, try ‘Settings’, ‘Privacy’ then ‘Health’.

This reporter checked his own phone today and the picture below shows exactly what I found.

Users may be pleased to know that although it is already on there it is not yet functional.

Like most tracing apps this one can notify you when you have been close to somebody that has reported suffering from Covid-19

If you choose to turn it on you will be tracked wherever you go. If at any point you update your phone you will find that the tracker will automatically have been turned on.

Users can go back in and turn it on and off whenever they want to.

So, what do you think?

That was a little bit sneaky, wasn’t it? However, we are sure that some people will be relieved that they don’t have to look for these tracker apps.

Do you feel that this is an invasion of your privacy?