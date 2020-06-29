Radar Covid: The New App in Spain to Track the Virus and How it Works

This Monday the new ‘Radar Covid’ app launches a pilot test in San Sebastian de la Gomera to see how well the application works.

THE pilot test will simulate a pandemic to verify how effective the technology is, they expect 3,000 people to download the app and 300 of these will pretend to be ‘infected.’

The test is divided into three phases. The start-up begins today with ‘an intense communication, raising awareness and training campaign at the local level.’

-- Advertisement --



The next phase will be the monitoring which begins on July 6 ‘with simulations of infections’ and finally the last phase will begin on July 20 to check results.

The government reminds people that this test ‘is a technological and social project based on citizen collaboration.’ It will be available to download on Android and iOs once the pilot test has finalised and the app passes the ‘validation processes’ on the Google and Apple stores.