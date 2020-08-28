Man drowns on Mallorca beach after helping rescue struggling swimmer

A MAN drowned on a Mallorca beach just shortly after helping to rescue a struggling swimmer, according to Spanish press.

Reports say the 65-year-old Moroccan citizen had been one of the people who went to the assistance of a bather who was having difficulties in the sea at Can Pere Antoni on the Palma coast on the afternoon of Thursday August 27.

Witnesses reportedly said that just an hour or so later beach-goers saw the Moroccan floating in the water and apparently immobile, prompting two men and a lifeguard to dive into the sea to try to help him.

Meanwhile a call was put through to the emergency services for an ambulance.

Tragically it appears the emergency health team were unable to resuscitate him.